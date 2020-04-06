Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 7 deaths in MMR in last 24 hours, death toll rises to 52 with 868 cases in

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region recorded seven more corona deaths in the last 24 hours, with the state toll now at 52. On Monday, 120 new cases were reported, bringing the total number to 868. Of the seven deaths in the state, four were in Mumbai and one each in Thane, Navi Mumbai and Vasai-Virar.

According to the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), there were 57 new corona cases and four deaths in Mumbai on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 490 and the number of deaths to 34 in the city so far.

“All four patients who died were CoVID-positive and suffering from respiratory illness, hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and other co-morbidities,” said an official.

According to the state health department, 68 of the 120 new cases are in Mumbai, 41 from Pune, three from Ahmedabad, two each from Vasai-Virar, Satara and Ahmednagar and one each from Nashik and Jalna. So far, 70 people have fully recovered after treatment.

“None of the deceased had any history of international travel. All were contact-traced and had tested positive. All these patients were also suffering from co-morbidities,” said the official.

Currently, 611 positive corona cases (526 from Mumbai and 85 from Navi Mumbai) and 43 deaths have been reported from the MMR.

“The new patients who tested positive for corona did not have any travel history. All of them are close contacts of infected patients and also had other health issues,” said a health official.

Meanwhile, doctors conducting special screenings at containment zones have collected 112 swab samples from 446 high-risk contacts. Moreover, five health teams, carrying out door-to-door visits, have collected 1,400 swab samples and have identified 665 contacts, 130 of whom have tested positive.

Of the 17,563 laboratory samples 15,808 tested negative and 868 positive until Monday, while 32,521 people are in home quarantine and 3,498 people are in institutional quarantine.