Coronavirus in Mumbai: Maha govt to focus on exporting fish, streamlining markets

Mumbai: Maharashtra government is awaiting Centre's notification to announce compensation to fishermen affected due to lockdown. Aslam Shaikh, cabinet rank minister of fisheries, textile and port development and Mumbai’s guardian minister commented. "

As the fund reserved to provide subsidy on diesel and other products has been diverted due to coronavirus, we have asked the Centre to give compensation, especially to the fishing sector."

Fishermen who had ventured into the sea before the first lockdown was imposed faced several difficulties after their return.

"Though the state exported nearly 200 tonnes of fish, huge quantity of fish had to be disposed of due to the unavailability of cold storage. Therefore, the sector has incurred losses," said Shaikh. The minister also asserted that from April 12, normal fishing related activities will resume.

However, more focus will be given on exporting fish to different districts. Rajeev Jadhav, commissioner of state fisheries department said, "Currently, in compliance with police authorities, district collectors and municipal corporation commissioners, fishing activity in sea will be closely monitored."