Coronavirus in Mumbai: KEM housekeeping staff tests positive

Mumbai: A female housekeeping staff (ayah) working in the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Parel tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The woman was a resident of Dharavi, which is currently a hotspot for the disease. Meanwhile, 17 people from the hospital who came in contact with the affected women have been quarantined.

The 50-year-old woman worked as an ayah at the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) at KEM Hospital. She was suffering with fever and cough for a few days. After being tested, it was revealed that she was positive. She was then taken to Kasturba Hospital and other four people who came in contact with her have been quarantined at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex.