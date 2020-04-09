Coronavirus in Mumbai: KEM housekeeping staff tests positive

Mumbai: A female housekeeping staff (ayah) working in the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Parel tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The woman was a resident of Dharavi, which is currently a hotspot for the disease. Meanwhile, 17 people from the hospital who came in contact with the affected women have been quarantined.
The 50-year-old woman worked as an ayah at the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) at KEM Hospital. She was suffering with fever and cough for a few days. After being tested, it was revealed that she was positive. She was then taken to Kasturba Hospital and other four people who came in contact with her have been quarantined at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex.
Meanwhile, the other staff at the hospital fear contracting the virus. Some workers have demanded that employees coming from high risk areas should not be called to work at KEM. Some employees decided to not work without sanitising the entire MICU and the area where they were working.
"17 doctors, nurses and staff of the hospital have been quarantined. Investigations are underway to see if anyone else has come in contact with Corona's obstructed cleaning staff. We have advised that employees living in high risk areas like Dharavi, Worli should not come to work," said Hemant Deshmukh, Dean KEM Hospital.