Coronavirus in Mumbai: KDMC helps daily wage workers

THANE: Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) ward officers and Seva Bhavi Sanstha (NGO) have begun distributing groceries items to the daily wage workers and beggars in the area.

Groceries were distributed to over 104 labourers and 41 beggars families.This included rice (3 kg), oil (1kg), pulse (1kg), sugar (1kg,) Maggie packets, biscuits packets, coconut oil, tea powder, amongst others.

Sewabhavi Sanstha, and KDMC, B ward teams, on Wednesday, took to the street and distributed essentials commodities groceries items to them. The civic body has done four feet markings in front of all necessary shops and vegetable vendors to ensure social distancing.