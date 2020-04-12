Coronavirus in Mumbai: In a first, 3 corona cases reported in Badlapur

Thane: Three people from Badlapur tested positive for CoVID-19 on Saturday, in the first such incidence of the virus outbreak reported from this area. The infected include a 42-year-old mother and her 21-year-old daughter from Badlapur east and a 23-year-old from Badlapur west, employed at a private hospital in Mumbai. All three patients have been quarantined at the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar.
Health department officials of the Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Corporation said, "We have sealed Badlapur after these cases were reported and are undertaking a survey of the area."
The wife and daughter of a policeman tested positive after returning from Satara, where they had gone for a relative's funeral. It is likely they came in contact with another infected person at that time.
Thane cop tests positive
A senior police inspector from the Thane Commissonerate has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the health department of the Thane Municipal Corporation on Saturday. He is the station in-charge of a police station under the commissionerate.
According to health officials, on April 5, the inspector complained of chest pain while on duty. He called the public relations officer (PRO) of a hospital in Thane. The PRO brought a doctor to the police station and had tested positive a few days ago. The inspector had gone to his native village in Nashik, where his health worsened, causing him to get admitted to a private hospital there. This was when he tested positive for CoVID-19.
Officials of the health department suspect that the inspector was infected after coming in contact with the PRO.
Sandeep Malvi, deputy commissioner of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said, "This is a high-risk task because the contact list includes many politicians and senior police and IPS officers from Thane city. We are testing all of them."
DCP S S Burse of Zone 1, Thane Police, said, "We have listed the names of 31 police personnel, including officers across ranks and handed over this list to the corporation. The corporation will have to decide."
Dr Ramrao Kendre, health department officer, TMC, said, "The total number of positive cases in Thane City is around 43, of whom three have been discharged after treatment, 39 are still in hospital and one person died".
Hospital sealed in Ulhasnagar
The Shivneri Hospital in Ulhasnagar was sealed on Saturday, after a patient tested positive for CoVID-19.
A 30-year-old Diva resident had come to the hospital for tests on April 3, from where he was referred to the government-run Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar, which in turn referred him to the Thane Civil Hospital for further treatment and this was when he was detected positive for coronavirus on Saturday.
Raja Rijhwani, the hospital's health officer said, “As a precautionary measure, we have decided to seal the hospital. There are around seven patients in the hospital and they will be shifted to another hospitals. All hospital staffers are quarantined.”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)