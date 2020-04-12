Coronavirus in Mumbai: In a first, 3 corona cases reported in Badlapur

Thane cop tests positive

A senior police inspector from the Thane Commissonerate has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the health department of the Thane Municipal Corporation on Saturday. He is the station in-charge of a police station under the commissionerate.

According to health officials, on April 5, the inspector complained of chest pain while on duty. He called the public relations officer (PRO) of a hospital in Thane. The PRO brought a doctor to the police station and had tested positive a few days ago. The inspector had gone to his native village in Nashik, where his health worsened, causing him to get admitted to a private hospital there. This was when he tested positive for CoVID-19.

Officials of the health department suspect that the inspector was infected after coming in contact with the PRO.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy commissioner of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said, "This is a high-risk task because the contact list includes many politicians and senior police and IPS officers from Thane city. We are testing all of them."

DCP S S Burse of Zone 1, Thane Police, said, "We have listed the names of 31 police personnel, including officers across ranks and handed over this list to the corporation. The corporation will have to decide."

Dr Ramrao Kendre, health department officer, TMC, said, "The total number of positive cases in Thane City is around 43, of whom three have been discharged after treatment, 39 are still in hospital and one person died".