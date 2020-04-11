Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for eighth day in Mumbai, Delhi, and other major cities

Amid high volatility in international markets, India, world's third largest oil consumer, on Friday pitched for a stable oil market that provides reasonable price for producers and affordable rate for consumers. Speaking at the extraordinary meeting of energy ministers of G20 nations, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserted that India will remain the engine of world energy demand growth.

Crude oil prices on Thursday rose Rs 151 to Rs 2,045 per barrel as participants widened their positions in line with a positive trend overseas. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in April traded higher by Rs 151, or 7.97 per cent, to Rs 2,045 per barrel in 24,249 lots.

Crude oil for May delivery was up by Rs 128, or 5.63 per cent, to Rs 2,401 per barrel with an open interest of 501 lots. Globally, West Texas Intermediate was trading higher by 5.18 per cent at USD 26.39 per barrel and Brent crude was up by 3.65 per cent to USD 34.04 per barrel in New York.

(Inputs from PTI)