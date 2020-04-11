Coronavirus in Mumbai: Housing societies adopt stricter measures

Spread across an area of 1.5 km, the society has 52 towers. Members of the management committee have sealed the 52 buildings and the main entry and exit points of the colony.

"Even though most people took things seriously many failed to adhere by the norms. People would often go down on the streets citing excuse that they are out to buy necessities" said Prakash Kamble, a committee member. "It’s not possible for the civic authorities to carry surveillance 24x7.

Thus as a housing society we have sealed all the buildings and ensured that gates will only be open for 2 hours twice a day." Kamble added. Following suit, Orchid Park towers, Andheri west, has issued a notification to its society members that the entry gates of the society will be opened only for two hours after every alternate day.

Similarly, Oshiwara's Sai Nath housing society and Versova's Bay View Towers have also restricted the residents from stepping out of the building. Also, the K-West (w) ward of the BMC issued a circular stating grocery stores will only remain operational on Monday between 10 am and 5 pm.

However, chemist shops have been exempted from this as they are allowed to function 24x7. "As a proactive measure, we have sealed our buildings so that there is no spread of the virus," said Karan Kapadia, a member of Andheri housing committee.