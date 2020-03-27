Coronavirus in Mumbai: Home Ministry asks states to support migrant labourers

Mumbai: The nationwide lockdown has left many migrant labourers unemployed and homeless. Photographs and videos of many of them walking to their hometowns, especially in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, have begun doing the rounds.

Against this backdrop, the ministry of home affairs has asked all the states and union territories to urgently take steps to provide adequate support, including food and shelter, to migrant labourers to avoid inconvenience and further spread of the virus.

They have also been asked to take the aid of agencies, including NGOs, to provide food, shelter, and basic amenities like clean drinking water and sanitation. This is needed to mitigate the situation for the unorganised sector, particularly stranded migrant workers.

Further, the Ministry of Home has asked states and UTs to take steps to ensure that students and working women from other states are also allowed to continue in their existing accommodation.

These initiatives will help prevent the movement of such people. The state government has already launched a slew of initiatives to help migrant labourers.

Minister of Tourism Aaditya Thackeray, in his tweet, said, "CM Uddhav Thackeray ji has asked all district collectors to find and reach out to all those from other states, including pilgrims, labourers, and so on, stuck in Maharashtra due to the lockdown and ensure that they are looked after by the state.’’