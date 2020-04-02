Coronavirus in Mumbai: GRP cop at CSMT also tests positive for virus

Mumbai: A 52-year-old Government Railway Police (GRP) constable deployed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. Sources said it was likely the constable had contracted the infection as he was among those who had intercepted 15 passengers caught wandering at CSMT on March 21, bearing 'home quarantined' stamps on their hands.

According to information available, the constable was admitted to Kasturba Hospital after he complained of breathlessness. “The constable's wife, son and daughter have been quarantined at the hospital and their swab samples are being analysed,” said an official.

Meanwhile, samples of 32 GRP and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been sent to Kasturba Hospital for analysis. Sixteen constables have tested negative so far, while the reports of the others are awaited. GRP constables have now been forbidden from sitting together.

Confirming the developments, Central Railway GRP DCP Mohammad Makander said the GRP constable in question has been admitted to Kasturba Gandhi Hospital after his report revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

“There were other constables on duty with him during this period. They are also being investigated, to rule out infection,” he said. "After the matter came to light, we have asked all the GRP constables to maintain social distancing, wear masks and use hand sanitisers while on duty," he said.