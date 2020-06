Coronavirus in Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones from Colaba in SoBo to Borivali in West and Mulund in East issued by BMC as of June 17

As per the official update by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai(BMC), Mumbai reported 941 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the COVID-19 tally of the city to 60,142.

The city reported 55 more deaths, pushing its death toll to 3,165.

Here is the full list of containment zones in Mumbai:

1. A 1 400001 M.R.A. Police Quarters, M.R.A. Road, Fort

2. A 2 400001 M.R.A. Bmc Colony, M.R.A. Road, Fort

3. A 3 400001 Ramgad Vasahat Zopadpatti, P D'Mello Road, Near St George Hospital, Fort

4. A 4 400001 Servant Quarters, Cama Hospital, Mahapalika Marg, Fort

5. A 5 400001 D Block, Mahapalika Marg, Cama Hospital, Fort

6. A 6 400001 Bombay Diason Trust Association Servant Quarters, Hajarimal Somani Marg, Near Sterling Cinema, Fort

7. A 7 400001 St. George Hospital Chawl 22/2 Servant Quarters, P D'Mello Road, Fort

8. An 8 400001 Water Police Line,Vaju Kotak Marg, Fort

9. A 9 400001 Water Police Line,Vaju Kotak Marg, Bellard Pear

10. A 10 400005 Sunder Nagari, Azad Nagari, Darya Nagar, Lala Nigam Road, Near Colaba Market, Sunder Nagar, Colaba

11. A 11 400005 Machchimar Nagar, Capt. Prakash Pethe Marg, Colaba

12. A 12 400005 Ganeshmurti Nagar Part No.1,2,3, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, Ganeshmurthi Nagar, Colaba

13. A 13 400005 Ambedkar Nagar, Capt. Prakash Pethe Marg, Colaba

14. A 14 400005 Geeta Nagar, Dr. Homi Bhabha Road, Near Navy Nagar, Colaba

15. A 15 400005 A-Kantak House, Nouroji Road, First Koli Lane, Colaba Market, Colaba

16. A 16 400005 Swarajya Society Transit Camp, Opposite Cuffe Parade Police Station, Ambedkar Nagar, Colaba

17. B 17 400003 Cement Chawl No. 1, Madhavrao Rokade Road, Masjid Bunder Railway Station, Mandvi

18. B 18 400003 Hutment, Baroda Street, Opp. Gokul Building, Masjid Bunder

19. B 19 400003 Patra Chawl,0, Near Mbpt Quarters, Masjid Bunder

20. B 20 400003 Zopada No. 64, Janjikar Street, Opp. Mohd House, Mandvi Koliwada

21. B 21 400003 Hutment, Poona Street, Near Dosi Chamber, Masjid Bunder

22. B 22 400003 Hutment, Sant Tukaram Road, Sakar Gali, Masjid Bunder

23. B 23 400009 Hutment, Kurla Street, Danabunder, Masjid Bunder

24. B 24 400009 Chinchbunder Bit Chawl No. 6, Dr. Meisheri Road, Sandhurst Road Railway Station, Dongri

25. B 25 400009 Sydenham Bit Chawl No. 1, Ebrahim Rahimtula Road, Behind Hp Petrol Pump, Dongri

26. B 26 400009 Lalji Sajan Chawl, Laxman Narayan Jadhav Marg, Opp. Asha Sadan, Dongri

27. B 27 400009 Kashibai Chawl, Dr. Meisheri Road, Near Dongri Police Station, Dongri

28. B 28 400009 Bmc Chawl, Mavji Rathod Road, Walpakhadi, Dongri

29. B 29 400009 Khandar Hutment, P D Mello Road, Wadibunder, Masjid Bunder

30. B 30 400009 Sami Chawl, Tantanpura Street, Masjid

31. B 31 400009 Footpath, Samuel Street, Opp. Khoja Masjid, Sandhurst Road

32. C 32 400002 (3 Chawls In Zaveri Bazar Area), Zaveri Bazar

33. C 33 400003 Keshav Nursing Building, Bori Chwal, Shriji Bhavan, Madan House, Pancholi House, Subhadra Bldg, Jadhavji Kara Co-Operative Hsg Society, Mahadev