Coronavirus in Mumbai: Food delivery aggregators pull up their socks, adapt stricter policies to ensure safe delivery

Mumbai: A day after a pizza delivery boy in Delhi tested positive for Covid-19, delivery aggregators in Mumbai have pulled up their socks to ensure a stricter hygiene control policy is followed.

Swiggy, which has been conducting regular temperature checks of its delivery executives since the lockdown has been imposed, has gone a step ahead to encourage its executives to maintain contactless deliveries. “We conduct regular temperature check-ups for our delivery executives.

Today onwards, we have adapted stricter policies and have told our executives to engage in contactless deliveries," said a Swiggy official looking over their operations in Mumbai. “We have rolled out a policy for our partner hotels and restaurants that they must maintain hygiene and conduct regular temperature checks.

Now, we will also keep ourselves updated with the health conditions of their employees,” the official added. Often, Swiggy and Zomato rely on third-party delivery chains to provide uninterrupted service.

Following this incident, both the e-commerce giants will be rolling out new policy measures for third-party companies. "In case there is a shortage of staff, both Swiggy and Zomato take of help of a third party called Shadow Fax. However, these executives don’t abide by the company policies.

Now, stricter policies may be applied to them as well,” said a Zomato official. As the delivery executive was attached to a pizza chain company, Dominos posted a clarification on Twitter saying, "We are doing everything necessary and possible so that your food is delivered safely to you.”

According to the pizza chain, it is taking all precaution, including the screening of employees and sanitising restaurants, delivery boxes and bikes, among others, to prevent the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Zomato in a written letter on its Twitter handle stated, some of the orders delivered by the restaurant staff were placed on Zomato. But it wasn’t sure if the rider was infected at the time of delivery. The circular mentioned, "Wear masks and follow strict hygiene to keep customers safe from any unintended mishap."