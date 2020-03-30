Coronavirus in Mumbai: First dead in rural Vidarbha, no history

Mumbai: The state recorded two more corona-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities thus far to eight, with six of these deaths in Mumbai alone.

One of the persons who died was a 40-year-old woman from Malad, Mumbai, and the other, a resident of Buldana, Vidarbha, and neither had any travel history. The Malad resident had no travel history but died on Saturday, after falling ill and being hospitalised for breathing trouble.

According to the public health department of the BMC, the deceased may have unknowingly met an infected person. “The patient was admitted to the King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital on March 28 and at the time of admission, had severe respiratory distress.

She had been complaining of breathlessness and chest pain for the last 3-4 days,” reads a BMC statement. She will be cremated near the hospital, in keeping with the guidelines of the Union Health ministry. The BMC has quarantined several of her family members, including her husband and son.

Their samples have been sent to Kasturba Hospital for tests. The death of the Buldana resident comes as a shock, as this is the first death in rural Vidarbha, and the deceased had no travel history.

So far, 35 CoVID-19 patients have been discharged after being treated, even as 22 new cases were detected, bringing the tally of corona affected in the state to 203, said the state public health minister Rajesh Tope.

Of the 22 new cases,10 is from Mumbai. The 45-year old from Buldana was diabetic and suffering from pneumonia at the time of hospitalisation. A Nagpur laboratory declared him as having tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

So far, over 159 people with an overseas travel history have been quarantined and 15 have tested positive for the virus according to reports on Sunday. In all,123 people have tested positive since January 25. The isolation facility in SevenHills Hospital is now fully functional and free of cost through the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Most of the cases detected today were found through contact-tracing by health teams. Of the 22 new cases,10 is from Mumbai, five from Pune, three from Nagpur, two from Ahmednagar, and one each from Sangli, Buldana and Jalgaon.

Of the 203 cases so far, 85 are from Mumbai alone, 37 from rural and urban Pune, 25 from Sangli, 23 from Thane and 14 Nagpur. Since January 18, 4,210 people have been hospitalised at isolation wards across the state, after having developed symptoms such as fever, cold, cough etc.

Of the total number hospitalised, 3,453 had tested negative and 203 tested positives for the virus until Sunday. There are 17,151 people in home quarantine and 960 in institutional quarantine.