Coronavirus in Mumbai: Fatalities in city cross 100 mark, nine new deaths in the last 24 hours

Mumbai: With nine new deaths in the last 24 hours, the city has recorded 100 Covid-19 deaths till April 13. “In 90 per cent of the cases, there were co-morbidities, while in the remaining, there were age-related factors,” said health officials.

According to the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city has recorded 150 new cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 1,549 cases and 100 deaths so far.

As per the state health department, 352 new cases and 11 deaths were reported in the state, taking the total count to 2,334 and 160 deaths so far. Of the 11 deaths reported in the state, nine were in Mumbai and one each in Mira-Bhayandar and Pune. Until now, 229 people have recovered.

Of the 352 cases in the state, 242 were from Mumbai, followed by Pune (39), Malegaon (14), Nagpur (11), Thane (9), Mira-Bhayandar (7), Pimpri-Chinchwad (6), Vasai-Virar (5), four each from Kalyan-Dombivali, Buldhana and Aurangabad and one each from Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Raigad, Yavatmal, Ahmednagar, Nashik and Dhule.