Coronavirus in Mumbai: Families of jail inmates worried for kin’s safety

By Tuesday, in Arthur Road jail the number of cases had grown to around 185, including prison staff. Rahila Mirza, 34, is the sister of Faisal, who has been in custody in a terror case since 2018. The family has not met Faisal for two months she says.

A week before the lockdown was imposed weekly visits to inmates were stopped. There is no telephonic access either. Some days ago, her mother passed away and through a court order, Faisal was able to see his mother through a video call during her last rites.

“He said he was not well during the five-minute call and kept crying all the time,” she says. The family is also worried as a jail inmate of Faisal out on parole told them that Faisal was unwell, and they should try to get him out on bail.

Those facing trial for serious offences though, are not eligible for interim bail. Jamiat Ulama-e-Maharashtra, an NGO that provides legal aid has written on Thursday to the superintendent of Arthur road jail through its legal adviser Adv Shahid Nadeem seeking information on the COVID-19 status of eight inmates who they represent through their lawyers.

Shahu Darade, PRO, Prisons said that he would speak with the superintendent of Arthur Road jail and henceforth any enquiries from families regarding the COVID-19 status of their family members would be answered by jail authorities.