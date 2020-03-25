Coronavirus in Mumbai: False warnings or claims during lockdown to invite stringent punishment, says Govt

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday released revised notification on the state wide lockdown to curb the Coronavirus spread.
The notification at length has mentioned punishment for general public of one year imprisonment or fine or both for obstruction which can be extended up to 2 years.
The punishment applies for false claim, misappropriation of money or materials and for giving out false warning. Further, it has listed punishment for offences by government departments and companies. Disobedience of the order duly promulgated by public servant may lead to one month imprisonment or fine of Rs 200 or both.
The revised notification was issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21 day nationwide lockdown to curb coronavirus spread.
The punishments were proposed under the section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the section 181 of the Indian Penal Code. The government has already delegated powers to the district administration to take punitive action under the Epidemic Act, 1897.
The government said that those indulging into raising false alarm or warning will be dealt with firmly as they will face imprisonment up to one year or with fine. This is to avoid any undue panic.
Further, if any member of public makes false claim for assistance, then he or she will face imprisonment for two years as well as fine.
The government has clearly said that industrial establishments, educational, training, research and coaching institutions will remain closed.
However, manufacturing units of essential commodities including food and related items, sugar, dairy units, animal feed and fodder, pharmaceutical manufacturing and their dealers and distributors of vaccines will operate after obtaining required permission from the district magistrate who will in turn consult the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation CEO.
All transport services air, rail, roadways will also remain suspended. However, the government has told all enforcing authorities to note that these strict restrictions fundamentally related to movement of people but not to that of essential and important goods.
The government has put curb on gathering of people for funeral allowing only 20 persons to attend it. Further, all persons who have arrived into India after February 12, 2020 and all those who have been directed by the healthcare personnel will remain under strict home/institutional quarantine.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)