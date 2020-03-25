Coronavirus in Mumbai: False warnings or claims during lockdown to invite stringent punishment, says Govt

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday released revised notification on the state wide lockdown to curb the Coronavirus spread.

The notification at length has mentioned punishment for general public of one year imprisonment or fine or both for obstruction which can be extended up to 2 years.

The punishment applies for false claim, misappropriation of money or materials and for giving out false warning. Further, it has listed punishment for offences by government departments and companies. Disobedience of the order duly promulgated by public servant may lead to one month imprisonment or fine of Rs 200 or both.

The revised notification was issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21 day nationwide lockdown to curb coronavirus spread.

The punishments were proposed under the section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the section 181 of the Indian Penal Code. The government has already delegated powers to the district administration to take punitive action under the Epidemic Act, 1897.

The government said that those indulging into raising false alarm or warning will be dealt with firmly as they will face imprisonment up to one year or with fine. This is to avoid any undue panic.