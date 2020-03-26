Coronavirus in Mumbai: Dombivli resident who tested positive breaks out of quarantine to attend wedding

Thane: A Dombivli resident, who returned from Turkey on March 9, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. The Kalyan-Dombivli area is in a state of panic after six people from here have tested positive so far.

Officials from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) health department have surveyed 3,000 residents in Dombivli so far, all living within a 3-kilometre radius from the overseas traveller's house.

They have appealed to the public to immediately notify them of any person exhibiting symptoms.The traveller had returned to India from Turkey via Bahrain, to India on March 9 and was subjected to screening at the Mumbai international airport. He was asked to be in home quarantine for the next 14 days. However, in flagrant violation, he reportedly attended a wedding ceremony, where nearly 200-300 people had gathered.