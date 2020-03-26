Coronavirus in Mumbai: Dombivli resident who tested positive breaks out of quarantine to attend wedding

Thane: A Dombivli resident, who returned from Turkey on March 9, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. The Kalyan-Dombivli area is in a state of panic after six people from here have tested positive so far.
Officials from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) health department have surveyed 3,000 residents in Dombivli so far, all living within a 3-kilometre radius from the overseas traveller's house.
They have appealed to the public to immediately notify them of any person exhibiting symptoms.The traveller had returned to India from Turkey via Bahrain, to India on March 9 and was subjected to screening at the Mumbai international airport. He was asked to be in home quarantine for the next 14 days. However, in flagrant violation, he reportedly attended a wedding ceremony, where nearly 200-300 people had gathered.
Shortly thereafter, he complained of fever, cold cough, and breathlessness. He went to a private clinic for treatment but when his condition failed to improve, he went to the KDMC hospital, from where he was shifted to Kasturba Hospital. On March 25, he tested positive for coronavirus. KDMC health officials have appealed to all those who attended the wedding ceremony on March 19 to immediately alert authorities if they show any symptoms of CoVID-19.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)