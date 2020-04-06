Coronavirus in Mumbai: Crowd funding feeds many tribal families

Mumbai: When the country went under lockdown, 3,500 tribal families living in Aarey forest and 550 in Borivali’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park are facing additional crisis - the men in these families who were mostly daily wagers, lose their livelihood, bus services in Aarey got suspended and SGNP’s gates were closed, virtually cutting them off with the outer world.

There are 11 tribal hamlets in the national park where people live without electricity and the nearest grocery shop was 2.5 kms away.

“Private vehicles are not allowed even otherwise since it is a national park, though tourist vehicles are allowed. Usually, they just to hitch-hike rides with forest staff to reach their hamlets. But with the gates closing, they were locked in,” said Nalini Bujhad, a tribal whose relatives live in SGNP hamlets.

Nalini contacted Cassandra Nazareth of Nazareth Foundation for help since she had worked with her before. The foundation, which has been working for women empowerment through entrepreneurship in these hamlets, started a crowdfunding initiative on March 25.