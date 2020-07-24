Coronavirus in Mumbai: Central Railway launches app called 'CheckIn Master' for contactless ticket checking at CSMT

Taking a big leap towards digitalisation, the Central Railway Mumbai Division has launched an app called 'CheckIn Master' for the ticket checking staff at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

According to a statement from Central Railway, the app will help ticket checking staff to discharge their duties without any fear, as the App has OCR and QR code scanning features to check PRS and UTS tickets from a safe distance. The Central Railway (CR) has also provied handheld thermal guns to its staff for thermal screening of passengers.

"In the next phase which will be implemented soon, flap-based gates are being planned to be installed at entry/exit with automatic QR-code based ticket checking. This CheckIn Master App can be used for attendance and real time monitoring of ticket checking staff also. It is done under CSR from M/s Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd. (RECL) with zero cost to the Railway," CR said.