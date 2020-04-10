Coronavirus in Mumbai: Building bridges with construction workers

Mumbai: Construction workers, daily wagers, labourers and migrants in Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar areas are being provided food materials and basic ration by local volunteers of Kaash Foundation.

These daily labourers and migrants have been left stranded by builders and contractors without pay for the last 15 days after the nationwide lockdown was imposed in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Around 55 construction workers were locked up at Ganesh Nagar, Kandivali as their builder had left them stranded without any pay. Avkash Jadhav, leader of Kaash Foundation and professor at St Xavier's College, Fort, said, "These workers and labourers were locked up without any pay as the construction work was stopped midway.

The builder has not paid daily wages to these workers since the last 15 days. We are trying to provide basic food materials to these workers." We live on daily wages and do not have any savings to sustain ourselves during this lockdown, revealed Purshotam Mishra, a labourer.