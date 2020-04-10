Coronavirus in Mumbai: Building bridges with construction workers

Mumbai: Construction workers, daily wagers, labourers and migrants in Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar areas are being provided food materials and basic ration by local volunteers of Kaash Foundation.
These daily labourers and migrants have been left stranded by builders and contractors without pay for the last 15 days after the nationwide lockdown was imposed in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Around 55 construction workers were locked up at Ganesh Nagar, Kandivali as their builder had left them stranded without any pay. Avkash Jadhav, leader of Kaash Foundation and professor at St Xavier's College, Fort, said, "These workers and labourers were locked up without any pay as the construction work was stopped midway.
The builder has not paid daily wages to these workers since the last 15 days. We are trying to provide basic food materials to these workers." We live on daily wages and do not have any savings to sustain ourselves during this lockdown, revealed Purshotam Mishra, a labourer.
Mishra said, "We live from hand to mouth as we use the money what we get paid every day to buy basic ration. We do not have bank balances and savings as we live one day at a time. We do not have money to buy even basic rice or dal and neither can we return to our villages."
Volunteers, residents and helpers of nearby areas have organised a small truck and are providing basic necessities to those in need through this foundation. Jadhav said, "We are making small packets inclusive of rice, dal, wheat, tea powder, sugar, milk and biscuits.
We carry it in a tempo and distribute it to these workers and labourers. Some of them have started begging on the streets for food but who will they beg from? There are no people on the streets." Schemes and plans of the government to combat hunger should be implemented at the ground level, demand volunteers.
Jadhav said, "The government has announced free and subsidised ration for the poor, daily wagers and labourers. But these announcements are of no use if they are not implemented at the ground level. The ground reality is very different, and the government should take necessary steps." Anyone who wants to help, volunteer or donate can reach out at kaashfoundation@gmail.com.
