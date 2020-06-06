Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC to set up 'Ward War Room' to decentralise bed management

In a bid to curb the rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the BMC has decided to set up 'Ward War Room' to decentralise bed management, handling of COVID-19 positive cases and redressal of grievances.
As per BMC's order, beds for COVID-19 patients can be booked at the ward level, as the BMC will set up helplines at all 24 wards where bed allocation will be done. The BMC’s helpline (1916) will divert all calls to individual wards.
According to an order issued by BMC, "each Ward Control Room shall have 30 telephone lines in backend of Ward War Room telephone number." The civic body has directed Assistant Commissioners to make sure uninterrupted functioning of these telephone lines.
"Ward War Rom shall be manned 24X7 by Doctors and School Teaching staff. The first morning shift from 8.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. shall have 2 Doctors and 4 Teachers beside other requisite class-IV / usual Engineering staff for Disaster Management activities. The second and third shift shall be manned by 1 Doctor and 3 Teachers with requisite class-IV staff for this additional extremely vital medical responsibility. These teams shall be assisted by 5 fluent Marathi speaking telephone attendants in each shift. This Ward War Room activity shall be supervised by a Senior Resident Doctor. All doctors including Sr. Resident Doctor shall be provided by Director, Medical Education & Research, Maharashtra State," the BMC order stated.
Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has reported 1,150 new cases of coronavirus and 53 deaths. "With the new cases, the total number of positive cases in Mumbai has reached 45,854. The death toll stands at 1,518," said the corporation.
In Mumbai's Dharavi area, 20 more people tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The total number of positive cases in the area has spiked to 1,889 and the death toll stands at 71.
