Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC to set up 'Ward War Room' to decentralise bed management

In a bid to curb the rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the BMC has decided to set up 'Ward War Room' to decentralise bed management, handling of COVID-19 positive cases and redressal of grievances.

As per BMC's order, beds for COVID-19 patients can be booked at the ward level, as the BMC will set up helplines at all 24 wards where bed allocation will be done. The BMC’s helpline (1916) will divert all calls to individual wards.

According to an order issued by BMC, "each Ward Control Room shall have 30 telephone lines in backend of Ward War Room telephone number." The civic body has directed Assistant Commissioners to make sure uninterrupted functioning of these telephone lines.