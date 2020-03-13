Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC to increase isolation ward capacity at Kasturba Hospital from existing 28 beds to 50 beds

After the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 14 with one patient each in Mumbai, Pune and Thane testing positive on Thursday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to increase the isolation ward capacity at Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the BMC has decided to increase the number beds from existing 28 beds to 50 beds. At present, the isolation ward facility is available only at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital. The BMC is now planning to extend the isolation facilities Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar; KB Bhabha Hospital, Bandra; KB Bhabha Municipal Hospital, Kurla; and Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care, Jogeshwari.
The BMC has also extended isolation ward facilities to Seven Hills hospital. This isolation ward has around 300 beds and is ready to use. Of the 190 people quarantined at Kasturba Hospital since January 18, 168 have tested negative so far.
At present there are only two confirmed patients of the coronavirus in the city, both being treated at an isolation ward at Kasturba Hospital.
A team of 46 doctors and some 20 para-medical staff has been deployed at the Mumbai airport for screening of passengers in three shifts, along with medical teams of the state government and the airport. Till now 1.96 lakh passengers have been screened at the Mumbai airport.
