Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC to increase isolation ward capacity at Kasturba Hospital from existing 28 beds to 50 beds

The BMC has also extended isolation ward facilities to Seven Hills hospital. This isolation ward has around 300 beds and is ready to use. Of the 190 people quarantined at Kasturba Hospital since January 18, 168 have tested negative so far.

At present there are only two confirmed patients of the coronavirus in the city, both being treated at an isolation ward at Kasturba Hospital.

A team of 46 doctors and some 20 para-medical staff has been deployed at the Mumbai airport for screening of passengers in three shifts, along with medical teams of the state government and the airport. Till now 1.96 lakh passengers have been screened at the Mumbai airport.