Latest coronavirus update in India: 26-year-old Mumbai techie tests positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A Mumbai techie who returned to Bengaluru after a honeymoon in Greece has tested positive for COVID-19.
The 26-year-old, who is from Mumbai and works in Bengaluru, left for Greece on February 23 and returned on March 6 where he stayed with his parents and brother till March 8. His wife proceeded to her hometown of Agra from Mumbai.
The techie then arrived in Bengaluru and went to work on March 9. A day later he felt feverish and reported to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases. He was shifted to the isolation ward of Jayanagar General Hospital. The first test report came positive on Wednesday and the second confirmation arrived on Thursday.
“His primary and secondary contacts in Mumbai have been traced. His family is asymptomatic but is under observation. We have alerted authorities in Agra about the developments,” said medical education minister K Sudhakar.
Fifty people who were exposed to the techie are under watch, including 18 people in Mumbai and 18 passengers who flew with him from Mumbai to Bengaluru. Four colleagues and the driver of an auto he took in Bengaluru are also under watch.
