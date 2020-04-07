Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC notices to 20 GPs for downing shutters

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has served notices to 20 general practitioners (GPs) for violation of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, after the GPs closed their clinics for fear of contracting coronavirus.

Already eight doctors and over a dozen nurses have been diagnosed with CoVID-19, which has created fear among doctors, causing them to shut shop, as they do not have the necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to screen suspected patients.

But by closing down their clinics, they are in violation of the Act. Health officials say, in the current scenario, doctors need to screen patients with symptoms like cold and cough and refer suspected patients to hospitals for diagnosis.

“Many clinics are not following this rule, and this is why we have sent notices to around 20 private practitioners and more are under inspection,” said a health official. According to the BMC, there are around 300 private clinics in each ward.