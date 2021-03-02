Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC frets over ham-handed handling of vaccination drive, accuses Centre

The BMC is fretting over the ham-handed manner in which the mass vaccination drive across the city has been handled, marred by technical glitches and overcrowding.

It is pointed out that the civic body had requested the Centre to allow them to develop their own portal for hassle-free vaccination, but the proposal was rejected at the last minute, on the plea that the entire inoculation drive was centralised.

Officials said centralising the immunisation drive has not only created problems but also provided them with very little time for preparation on the ground.

Ideally, the vaccination drive should have been decentralised and each state or city given the latitude to have their own application. This realisation has become even more acute after witnessing the maddening rush of senior citizens and the hapless healthcare workers at the designated vaccination hubs, after the centralised Co-Win portal crashed.

Senior officials said conducting a mass immunisation drive is not a cakewalk, as it needs detailing and must leave room for fine-tuning.