Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC chief urges citizens to cautiously and carefully celebrate Diwali

Ahead of Diwali, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday has asked citizens to celebrate the festival cautiously and carefully to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Iqbal Singh Chahal said that while active cases have fallen down by 29.2% in the past one month and fatality rate has also dipped, but citizens should still act cautiously and carefully during Diwali.

"The death rate for the month of October has been 2.5 per cent and the cumulative death rate has fallen from 4.4 per cent to 3.9 per cent," said municipal commissioner.

The BMC chief said that the availability of COVID-19 beds has risen from 4,986 to 7,817 beds, while the number of vacant ICU beds has increased from 225 to 561 now.

Chahal also said that as compared to average daily testing of around 6,500 in August, the daily testing has also has gone up to 14,000-16,000. While, the discharge of patients has also climbed to 89 per cent from 82 per cent. This Chahal attributed to the My Family My Responsibility awareness campaign launched from September 15 by the Maharashtra government.