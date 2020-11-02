COVID-19 in Mumbai: Deaths in first 48 hours of testing positive drop

Maharashtra reported less than 10,000 cases for sixteen consecutive days. 4,009 new cases were recorded on Monday, taking its tally to 16,87,784. Meanwhile, its death toll touched 44,128 after 104 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. As a sign of relief, the state’s recovery rate is now 90 per cent. 10,225 patients recovered, taking its tally to 15,24,304.

Mumbai continues to witness less than 1,000 cases. 706 new cases and 30 deaths were reported on Monday, taking the respective count 2,59,114 and 10,305 so far. Meanwhile, the overall doubling rate of cases has increased to 171 days and the weekly growth rate has dropped to 0.41 per cent. Moreover, the recovery rate has touched to 89 per cent and the fatality rate has come down to 3.97 per cent.

The dip in COVID-19 cases has also come with a slight drop in fatalities. In the last week of October, 759 deaths were reported, as opposed to the previous week when 1,187 deaths were reported. In early October, it took three days for the death count to increase by 1,000. It has now stretched to nine days as the state crossed the 43,000-mark of COVID-19 deaths on October 23. Maharashtra crossed the 42,000-mark on October 18, 41,000-mark on October 15, 40,000-mark on October 10, 39,000-mark on October 7, 38,000-mark on October 4 and 39,000-mark on October 1, according to the statistics by the state Health Department.

Dr Rahul Pandit, a member of the state-appointed task force for the clinical management of critical patients, said that the number of deaths in the first 24 to 48 hours of testing positive has come down. However, they are yet to confirm if the deaths occurring in the second or third week have reduced.

“There is a bimodal pattern for COVID-19 deaths. In the first pattern, patients die within the first 24 to 48 hours, or they succumb to the illness in the second or third week. As per our observation, the number of deaths occurring in the first pattern has declined. But, for the second pattern, we need to wait for a week or more to examine if there is a drop. If there is a drop proportionate to the cases, then we can say that the deaths in the second pattern are also going down. But, if not, then we need to make sure that comorbid patients are taken care of. Secondary infection problems in patients, if any, have to be recognised,” said Dr Pandit, who is also the director, critical care at Fortis Hospital, Mulund.

So far, a total of 90.65 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 18.62 per cent were positive. There are 25.33 lakh people in home quarantine and over 12,195 in institutional quarantine.