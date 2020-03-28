Coronavirus in Mumbai: BJP seeks action against Shiv Sena

Mumbai: BJP corporator Makarand Narvekar wrote a letter to the Mumbai police demanding action against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman for calling a meeting when Section 144 and complete lockdown was imposed in the whole country due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Earlier, BJP group leader Prabhakar Shinde wrote a letter to the CM Uddhav Thackeray and Mayor Kishori Pednekar requesting to cancel the Standing Committee meeting.

Even after the requests by the BJP corporators, the meeting was held as scheduled. As a protest, the BJP corporators boycotted the meeting.