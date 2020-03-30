Coronavirus in Mumbai: Bhayandar govt hospital turns into isolation centre

Bhayandar: In a crucial step to combat the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to convert the lone government-run Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi (Tembha) Civil Hospital in Bhayandar (west) into an isolation facility to admit the suspected patients.
The civic administration had created a special 40-bed ward at the government hospital which is now being upgraded to a 100-bedded dedicated isolation facility.
“Isolation of suspected patients is must to contain the spread of coronavirus and process was on to convert the hospital into an isolation centre, “confirmed municipal commissioner Chandrakant Dange.
Apart from presence of ICU and availability of doctors and para-medical staff, presently the facility has six ventilators and other medical equipment which are now in enhance and upgrade mode, officials said. Transforming the hospital building into an isolation centre will help the district administration as major infrastructural changes will not be needed for a speedy conversion.
Apart from turning the lower floors of a high rise in the Golden Nest area of Bhayandar (east) into a quarantine centre, this is in an addition to a host of other resourceful wards earmarked in various private hospitals wherein those with a travel history can be kept under observation and to handle the eventuality of coronavirus spread in the twin-city.
