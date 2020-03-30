Coronavirus in Mumbai: Bhayandar govt hospital turns into isolation centre

Bhayandar: In a crucial step to combat the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to convert the lone government-run Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi (Tembha) Civil Hospital in Bhayandar (west) into an isolation facility to admit the suspected patients.

The civic administration had created a special 40-bed ward at the government hospital which is now being upgraded to a 100-bedded dedicated isolation facility.

“Isolation of suspected patients is must to contain the spread of coronavirus and process was on to convert the hospital into an isolation centre, “confirmed municipal commissioner Chandrakant Dange.