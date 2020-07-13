Coronavirus in Mumbai: Antigen tests conducted by BMC shows 99 per cent accuracy

Amid rise in coronavirus cases, comes a positive news for Mumbaikars: The BMC which started conducting antigen tests is turning to be a success. It is said these antigen tests are 99 per cent accurate as compared to the RT-PCR tests, which take a longer time to show result, reported Mid-Day.

According to the report, BMC began using the antigen tests last week for people living between Dahisar and Malad. This was done to extend the scope of testing along with the real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests. While the rapid antigen tests give results within 30 minutes, there was apprehension about their accuracy.

As per the report, BMC has conducted 3,500 antigen tests till Saturday evening and 340 people have tested positive. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner told the tabloid that the antigen test results are matching up to 99 per cent with the RT-PCR test results.