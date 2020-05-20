Coronavirus in Mumbai: ACP, 3 cops test positive in western suburbs

Mumbai: An assistant commissioner of police (ACP) from the western suburbs of the city has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital for further treatment.
A senior official said that the ACP, aged 57, was set to retire at the end of this month. Meanwhile, three police officers attached to Samta Nagar police station in Kandivli (E) also tested positive for COVID-19.
The ACP, who was entitled to a mandatory leave for police personnel above the age of 55 years, tested positive for COVID-19. An official said, "Even as the ACP has tested positive and is asymptomatic, he has been admitted to a private hospital, considering the high-risk age group.
The ACP is undergoing treatment and his family has also undergone tests." Meanwhile, three police officers, including an assistant police inspector attached to Samta Nagar police station tested positive.
Since Coronavirus hit areas like Vishnu Nagar, Damu Nagar and Hanuman Nagar come under the jurisdiction of Samta Nagar, its police officers had to go in those slum areas for patrolling regularly.
A senior official said, "The large slum colonies in Kandivli (E), which happens to be a containment zone, could be the source where these policemen contracted the virus. The police officers too are asymptomatic and have been either admitted in the hospital or in a quarantine centre."
“The number of Covid-19 positive cases among the Mumbai Police personnel is rising because of aggressive testing,” said Pranaya Ashok, a spokesperson for Mumbai Police.
