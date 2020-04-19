Coronavirus in Mumbai: A web app for one-stop COVID relief information

“I got a lot of responses from people and that is how I met Chirag Mediratta,” she says. Chirag, 32, a researcher also based in Delhi and into design thinking and documentaries, was already preparing a spreadsheet with consolidated relief information. The two joined hands and decided to create the web app using a paid application by Google which helps puts data together.

Their web app called Covid-Relief has now evolved into an umbrella portal for pan-India information of help available during the lockdown. It is evolving – in the past two weeks, the app has had three versions. Most of the information is crowdsourced from around 25 people across cities who were mostly consolidating such information on excel sheets and sharing it on the internet.

They got contact numbers of volunteers working on the ground from different sources and consolidated it in their app. Mehta says that of the 2,000 to 3,000 people who are visiting the app at any point of time, the maximum traffic is for the section on therapists and ground volunteers.

The app provides contact information of therapists providing services in 17 languages, including those in dialects such as Magahi and Nyshi. “The information was available, but people did not know how to market it, push it. So, there was no centralized way to access it,” Mehta said.

“Most apps available today are for tracking the spread of the virus. We are filling that gap,” she added. They plan to have the app in multiple languages so that it reaches many people across states. Currently, the challenge they are facing is finding senior level developers who know how to make the app capable to deal with huge data and traffic.