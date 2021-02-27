Coronavirus in Mumbai: 987 new Covid cases on Saturday in maximum city

After Mumbai reported more than 1,000 cases for three consecutive days, there was a slight drop in daily cases on Saturday, with the city recording 987 new cases and four COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, increasing its total count to 3,24,864, with 11,465 deaths till now.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate of the city dropped to 93 per cent from 94 per cent which was constant for the last two months.

Maharashtra meanwhile continued to report more than 8,000 cases for the fourth straight day on Saturday, with 8,623 new infections and 51 covid deaths being recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 21,46,777, with 52,092 fatalities so far.

Moreover, the municipal corporations and district collectors have restricted crowding at weddings, weekly markets and have started penalising heavily for not wearing masks at public places.

“We have been strictly monitoring the situation at district levels to ensure the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the pandemic is implemented rigorously, so that there is no need for a lockdown. The district administrations have been taking action for violations related to crowding and social distancing which are key to arrest the spread. The district administrations have been empowered to impose restrictions at their level. Many of them have imposed local restrictions, results are expected in the next few days,” said state health officials.