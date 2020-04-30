Coronavirus in Mumbai: 6 news cases in KDMC limits, total cases 162 now

Kalyan: There were six new cases of Coronavirus reported in Kalyan-Dombivli on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 162. This also includes the three deaths caused due to Coronavirus in the region.

It is notable that, out of the six cases, one is of a 20 days old baby boy and two employees from Vashi APMC market. They got infected in the Kalyan-Dombivli city after coming in contact with positive patients, according to health officials from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Out of the 162 patients, 112 patients are currently under treatment while 47 of them had recovered and were discharged.

Apart from the containment measures and sanitisation, the KDMC health department is tracing contacts and has embarked on a house-to-house survey in Kalyan and Dombivli(East) and West. The vehicular movement to the area has been blocked from all entry points and police are deployed at all access points. Stringent measures have been put in place to prevent people from leaving their homes unnecessarily.

Meanwhile, one new case was reported in Bhiwandi on Thursday, taking the number of cases to 23 in this region. Ten cases are from Bhiwandi taluka and thirteen are from the Bhiwandi City.

A 23-year-old man from Bhiwandi resident had gone to Mumbai on April 25. He returned to Bhiwandi and went to the Bhiwandi fever clinic for a check up. The health department procured his history and later placed him under institutional quarantine.

Health Officials of the Bhiwandi-Nizampura City Municipal Corporation informed that in all, 141 people have been placed in institutional quarantine.