Coronavirus in Mumbai: 5 infected Jaslok staff to be quarantined in hotel, BMC

Mumbai: A day after five non-medical staffers of Jaslok Hospital tested positive for coronavirus, the hospital administration has decided to shift the quarantined patients to a hotel where arrangements have been made.

BMC officials said they had approached private hotel-owners to avail of facilities to set up private quarantine wards on their premises. “Soon patients and non-medical staffers quarantined at Jaslok will be shifted to Shalimar Hotel in Kemps Corner,” he said.

The patients will be provided with separate rooms and washroom facilities. The beds, appliances and utensils in the rooms will be disinfected. The primary objective of shifting the patients will be to provide the total isolation and minimal human interaction.

All the staffers who came in direct or indirect contact with the affected staffers and patient have been identified, tracked and quarantined as per protocol. Sources said around 150 people, including staff and patients, were being tested and 12-15 had been quarantined.