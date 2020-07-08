Coronavirus in Mumbai: 3,64,000 tests conducted till date

Allegations regarding limited number of testing and improper statistics being provided by MCGM are being made in certain sections of media. MCGM refutes these allegations and would like to mention that these allegations are totally baseless. Following are the details from MCGM in this regard.

MCGM has emphasised on testing ever since the outbreak of the COVID 19 epidemic, keeping in mind the need for maximum testing in order to curb the spread of the infection. MCGM has been conducting tests in compliance with the guidelines issued by ICMR, Central Government and the State Government. First test for COVID 19 was conducted in Mumbai on 3rd February, 2020 while the first patient tested positive on 11th March, 2020. From 3rd February to 6th May, 2020, Mumbai conducted 1 lakh tests for COVID 19 while the milestone of 2 lakh COVID 19 tests was crossed on 1st June, 2020 and that of 3 lakh tests on 24th June, 2020. Till date (8th July, 2020), a total of 3,64,753 tests have been conducted in the city of Mumbai.

It is worth mentioning that MCGM has also purchased antigen testing kits that can give results in about half an hour, thereby speeding up the overall testing process. Around 1 lakh testing kits have been purchased for the same. With the antigen test kits in use since 3rd July, 2020, the number of tests being conducted on a daily basis has now gone up to 5,500. Today (8th July, 2020) around 5,483 tests have been conducted, which highlights the rise in the average testing capacity that was around 4,000 per day till a few days ago. It also highlights the transparency with which MCGM has been reporting information to the government and citizens regarding the number of tests being conducted.

While gradually increasing the number of tests, MCGM has also been making appropriate amendments to the testing guidelines. Initially, as per the guidelines issued by ICMR, testing was not permitted without a medical prescription. Alternatives of a physical prescription like e-prescriptions and self-declaration forms were introduced in the interest of patients. Today, private laboratories have been allowed to conduct tests for COVID 19 without a doctor's written prescription.

In addition to increasing the number of tests being conducted, MCGM has also taken measures to increase the capacity at hospitals treating COVID 19 patients, set up temporary hospitals across the city and made arrangements to provide oxygen and ICU treatment facilities. At the same time, isolation of people in contact with those infected has also been on the rise. Till date, tracing of more than 16 lakh contacts has been done. Out of these, more than 13,44,000 have successfully completed their quarantine period. Maximum numbers of high risk contacts are being quarantined. This has also helped MCGM bring down the total number of patients in the city. Door-to-door surveys conducted across the city have examined more than 5,38,000 senior citizens till date. Patients have also been identified through 443 fever clinics set up in different areas across Mumbai. MCGM’s initiatives like the Rapid Action Plan in hotspots using mobile clinics too have helped curb the spread of coronavirus in the city. Dharavi is one of the many success stories of the proactive approach adopted by MCGM. What was once considered to be a hotspot of the pandemic in the city, has now reported only one positive case yesterday (7th July 2020) and 3 cases today (8th July 2020). It is a testimony of MCGM’s concerted effort to take on coronavirus and was even appreciated by the Central Government.

In order to study the coronavirus infection, Sero Survey has been initiated across the country. The survey has also been launched in Mumbai in collaboration with the NITI Aayog, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) and others. It is an antibody test that is conducted by collecting blood samples. Wards M/West, F/North and R/North have been selected for the survey, which is being conducted in slums and also in non-slum areas. A total of 10,000 samples are being collected at random. The sero-survey will play a crucial role in public health policy decision making. The survey is also important from the perspective of providing information regarding other diseases or the risk to certain age/gender groups. The initiative highlights MCGM’s sincere and sensitive approach to beat the virus and keep the health of the citizens as its topmost priority.

To sum up, MCGM would like to impress that there is not even an ounce of truth in the allegations being made against MCGM with regards to limited number of tests being conducted or any opacity in the numbers being reported.