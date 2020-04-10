Coronavirus in Mumbai: 3-ply masks scarce, cloth versions sell at premium

Mumbai: On Wednesday, Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi made it compulsory for all those moving in public places to wear a 3-ply or a cloth mask, or face action, but most medical stores across the city and suburbs have run out of 3-ply masks, while cloth masks are being sold at inflated rates, despite having been labelled an essential commodity by the Centre.

While some chemists had no masks available, some did have washable cloth masks, which they were selling at Rs. 40–Rs. 45 each. A medical store owner in Kurla, there was a problem with the supply of cloth masks too and companies were charging a premium for these, so naturally, customers would have to pick up the slack.

Three-ply (three-layered) masks, or disposable surgical masks have been in short supply, since the coronavirus outbreak, according to chemists. These are not available in most medical stores and no one can say when fresh stocks will arrive.