Coronavirus in Mumbai: 21,000 aspiring 'Covidyoddhas' respond to CM Uddhav Thackeray's call, so far

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has received a whopping response from healthcare workers aspiring to become corona warriors. In just five days after CM Uddhav Thackeray's appeal to trained healthcare workers, asking them to assist the state in its war on coronavirus, 21,000 applications were sent to covidyoddha@gmail.com

Of the 21,000 applications received, 943 are doctors, 3,312 are nurses, 1,141 are pharmacists, 863 are laboratory technicians, 766 are ward boys, 614 are paramedics, 76 are retired healthcare personnel, among others.

The applications are currently being reviewed and soon, healthcare workers will be deployed in various districts, accordingly. The respective commissioners of municipal councils, corporations, and collectors will assign work to the selected 'Covidyoddhas', the PRO informed.