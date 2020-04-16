Coronavirus in Mumbai: 21,000 aspiring 'Covidyoddhas' respond to CM Uddhav Thackeray's call, so far

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has received a whopping response from healthcare workers aspiring to become corona warriors. In just five days after CM Uddhav Thackeray's appeal to trained healthcare workers, asking them to assist the state in its war on coronavirus, 21,000 applications were sent to covidyoddha@gmail.com
Of the 21,000 applications received, 943 are doctors, 3,312 are nurses, 1,141 are pharmacists, 863 are laboratory technicians, 766 are ward boys, 614 are paramedics, 76 are retired healthcare personnel, among others.
The applications are currently being reviewed and soon, healthcare workers will be deployed in various districts, accordingly. The respective commissioners of municipal councils, corporations, and collectors will assign work to the selected 'Covidyoddhas', the PRO informed.
Interestingly, following in the footsteps of the CM, the G-south ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), comprising Lower Parel and Prabhadevi among others and has recorded the highest number of positive cases, has also appealed to all NGOs, private, public and practising or retired medical practitioners to come forward and join the fight against the virus. To tackle the alarming situation, assistant municipal commissioner Sharad Ughade has issued an email id, ac.gs@mcgm.gov.in, where healthcare workers can apply.
