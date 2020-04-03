Coronavirus in Mumbai: 2 new virus positive cases in Kalyan, Dombivali areas

Mumbai: Two more persons tested positive for CoVID-19 in Kalyan-Dombivali on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the area to 21.

Both of them have been sent to Kasturba Hospital, according to the health department of the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

According to the KDMC health department, of the 21 cases, four were discharged after treatment. Eight cases were from Kalyan and 13 from Dombivali.

Apart from containment measures and spraying disinfectants, the KDMC health department is tracing contacts and has embarked on house-to-house surveys. Dombivali east has been blocked from all sides and policemen deployed at all access points.

Only emergency cases are being let in or out and all non-essential movement is banned. Police have been deployed to stop and warn those leaving homes and coming out on the roads.