Coronavirus in Mumbai: 1,410 arrested, 7,570 vehicles seized, Rs 65 lakh collected in fines

MUMBAI: In their continuous crackdown on people defying the nationwide lockdown, Maharashtra Police have arrested as many as 1,410 arrests and seized 7,570 vehicles from motorists who ventured out on the roads for no valid reason. State Police and the Highway Traffic Police have collected fines worth Rs 65.34 lakh from the violators.

Meanwhile, with the rising number of bank frauds during the lockdown, the DIG of Maharashtra Cyber has appealed to the people to stay alert and not share any OTPs and passwords. Police said vehicle seizures had been intensified to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the state.