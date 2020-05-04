Coronavirus in Mumbai: 12 JJ Marg cops test positive

Mumbai: The number of city cops contracting the deadly coronavirus is constantly increasing. On Monday, 12 policemen attached to the J J Marg police station have been tested positive for the COVID19. After the results 54 policemen from the police station are quarantined as a precaution. A zonal Deputy Commissioner Police from the city is also tested positive for the virus.

While confirming the figure, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) zone 1 said, "6 police officers and 6 police constables from the police station are tested positive for the virus and following the results, 6 officers and 48 policemen have been quarantined". According to the officer from the J J Marg police station, the source of the virus is still unknown.

However, the policemen have likely to contracted the disease during bandobast duties. The COVID19 tests were conducted after few policemen started showing symptoms. However, as of now only two to three policemen have shown slight symptoms while the rest are still asymptomatic.

A zonal DCP is also reportedly tested positive for the COVID19. His staff was initially tested positive for the virus, after which DCP was tested for the virus. His reports confirmed that he was positive for the virus, however has no symptoms, said an officer. As a precautionary measure his staff was also quarantined.