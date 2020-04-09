Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: Positive cases rise to 23; wearing face masks made mandatory

A day after the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) reported zero COVID-19 cases in the twin-city, a 34-year-old woman from the Vinay Nagar area of Mira Road tested positive for the virus infection on Thursday.

The woman is said to be the daughter-in-law of the 56-year-old female patient who had tested positive on Monday (March 6). With the latest addition, the MBMC’s health department has so far registered 23 positive cases out of which two patients have recovered (tested negative) and one patient has succumbed to the infection.

While the number of active positive cases stands at 20, swab test reports of 53 people are still awaited. As per MBMC's regular health bulletin, a total of 920 people in the twin-city with a travel history abroad had been under home quarantine out of which more than 331 completed the 14 day period, till Wednesday. While 466 people were still under home quarantine and 63 are under observation at the quarantine cell in Bhayandar (east). 60 people are currently admitted to isolation wards at hospitals in Bhayandar and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the MBMC has made wearing face masks mandatory in public places. As per orders issued by civic chief C.K. Dange, all citizens must wear a three-ply mask or a cloth mask in public places.

These masks can be the standard ones available at medical stores or even home-made ones which are washable and can be reused. Even those moving around in a vehicle are mandated to use masks. Those who fail to comply will be punishable under Section 188 of IPC. Besides other mandatory social distancing measures, masks can significantly reduce the spread of coronavirus from and to persons coming in contact with each other.