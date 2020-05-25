Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: Not building, only floor will be sealed by MBMC in case of positive cases

Toeing the lines similar to their Greater Mumbai counterparts, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) issued a revised protocol for sealing of buildings after a resident from a society in the area tested positive for coronavirus.

As per the revised notification promulgated by municipal commissioner Chandrakant Dange on Sunday, only the floors where positive cases are found will be sealed, not entire buildings. However, residents of remaining floors of the building in which the positive patient will be found will continue adhering to existing guidelines, especially physical distancing norms.

Ward officers of all six zonal divisions who have been also deputed as individual incident commanders will shoulder the responsibility of monitoring and implementing overall containment and surveillance measures of the sealed premises under the direct supervision of the deputy commissioner (health).

As per the contents of the notification, the protocol was apparently revised to remove hurdles faced by those living in containment areas and were engaged in essential duties to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Presently, there are around 70 active containment zones in the twin-city,” confirmed Dange.

However, containment zones are dynamic and the number of zones tend to change with the passage of time. Restrictions on a containment zone are lifted only when no positive case is reported from the zone for a period of 14 days. Appeals have also been made not to stigmatize people who were being quarantined.

With 11 new additions, the cumulative total of COVID-19 positive cases had reached 499 till Sunday.