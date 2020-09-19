Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC’s death toll crosses 500 mark

The mounting death toll due to COVID-19 continues to be a major cause of worry for the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). The toll due to the virus has now breached the 500 mark in the twin city. It touched 505 after six new fatalities were reported on Friday. Consequently the overall case fatality rate (CFR) is now pegged at 3.12%.

After a brief dip in the number of positive cases last month, the coronavirus graph of the twin-city has started witnessing an upward trend again as nearly 3,384 people have tested positive for the infection in the past 18 days, while 84 people have lost their lives in the corresponding period.

The latest additions of 192 people on Friday has catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 16,211. On the other hand, 176 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,742. Consequently, the number of active patients undergoing treatment at various private and public health care facilities has gone up to 1,964 and the rate of recovery now stands at 84.77%.

As per MBMC records, 40,912 people were under observation, even as a total of 61,885 swab samples had been sent for testing so far. Out of this, 45,493 people have tested negative, 16,211 positive and the reports of 172 people were still awaited.

Notably nine reports had been reported as being inconclusive.

114 out of the 192 patients who tested positive on Friday were un-linked, while 78 turned out to be the contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

Mira Road topped the chart by reporting 116 positive cases followed by 43 and 33 from the western and eastern sides of Bhayandar respectively. The higher positivity ratio - hovering above 26% - is another matter of concern for the MBMC.