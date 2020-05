Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayandar: List of COVID-19 containment zones shared MBMC on May 21

Mumbai recorded 1,372 new coronavirus patients and 41 deaths on Wednesday. The tally of cases in the country's financial capital thus reached 23,935 and death toll rose to 841.

350 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 6,466. Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has, meanwhile, directed ward officers to file police complaints against private nursing homes, polyclinics and hospitals which have not reopened.

Chahal has also directed ward officers to provide PPE kits to private nursing homes and hospitals, the BMC release said. 1,000 health surveillance teams are daily surveying 6 to 7 lakh people and suspected coronavirus patients are being referred to COVID Care Centers.

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on Wednesday reported 25 new COVID-19 positive cases.

With the new inclusions into the list, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the metropolitan satellite township has moved to 376 while 11 of the positive cases have succumbed to the infection so far.