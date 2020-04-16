Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: 3 including a toddler test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday; total cases rise to 45

Three more new positive COVID-19 cases were reported from the twin-city of Mira Bhayandar on Thursday. The patients include an eighteen-month-old child living in the Poonam Sagar area of Mira Road.

The child is said to be the grandson of a woman who had earlier tested positive for the virus. The other two cases were reported from Naya Nagar area in Mira Road and Goddev village in Bhayandar (east).

With the latest additions, the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has so far registered 52 positive cases out of which five patients have recovered (tested negative), while two patients succumbed to the infection. The number of active positive cases stands at 45. However, 82 swab test reports were still awaited even as 66 people have been admitted to isolation wards.

Meanwhile, the Thane (rural) police have cracked the whip against Covidiots. Since the imposition of the lockdown, the police personnel under the supervision of Additional SP Sanjay Patil have so far registered 356 cases and booked 1,409 people for defying lockdown orders which have been issued in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Mira Road division topped the list with 139 cases followed by Bhayandar division which registered 103 cases and booked 801 offenders under sections 188 and 269 of the IPC and 37 (3) read with section 135 of the Bombay Police Act.