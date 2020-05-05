Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Teachers on board exam assessment duty to commute as essential service personnel amid lockdown

Teachers will have to commute to schools and colleges to collect the answer papers, bring it home and correct it. Sandeep Sangve, secretary of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Mumbai division, said, "We will provide a letter to teachers indicating they are on assessment duty. Teachers can show this letter to police officials when they commute to respective schools and colleges in their areas during lockdown."

Teachers on board exam assessment duty will be allowed to commute as an ‘essential service’ personnel amidst lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An officer of the state education department said, "Teachers can commute in their private vehicles or in BEST buses to collect answer papers."

This decision has been taken as the assessment process was halted due to the lockdown because examiners were unable to commute to schools and colleges.