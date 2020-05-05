Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Teachers on board exam assessment duty to commute as essential service personnel amid lockdown

Mumbai: On Monday, Maharashtra issued a Government Resolution (GR) directing the Maharashtra board, schools, examiners and moderators to complete paper assessment from home in order to avoid any delay in result declaration. Finally, assessment of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 board exams will be done by teachers from their homes as directed by the state government.
According to the GR, the answer papers will be transported from the assessment centres to respective schools and colleges. From schools and colleges, teachers or clerks will have to deliver the answer papers to the homes of examiners. The answer papers which need moderation will be further transported to the moderators and then to the district or board office.
Teachers will have to commute to schools and colleges to collect the answer papers, bring it home and correct it. Sandeep Sangve, secretary of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Mumbai division, said, "We will provide a letter to teachers indicating they are on assessment duty. Teachers can show this letter to police officials when they commute to respective schools and colleges in their areas during lockdown."
Teachers on board exam assessment duty will be allowed to commute as an ‘essential service’ personnel amidst lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An officer of the state education department said, "Teachers can commute in their private vehicles or in BEST buses to collect answer papers."
This decision has been taken as the assessment process was halted due to the lockdown because examiners were unable to commute to schools and colleges.
Sangve added, "We need to finish assessment soon so that we can declare both Class 10 and 12 results before June 10. We cannot deliver answer papers to every examiner's house so school authorities, teachers, clerks, non-teaching faculty and district education officers should help in this process."