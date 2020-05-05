No prohibition on commuting between Navi Mumbai and Mumbai: NMMC

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has clarified that it had not prohibited people from going to Mumbai and coming back. A message was in circulation in the social media since the last two days that the local body had imposed restrictions on the movement of people between the two places.

There has been a demand from the local representatives of Navi Mumbai that commuting of people related to essential services between the places should be stopped, and such persons should be given accommodation in Mumbai. The demand was already agreed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

However, a photo image of a letter was in circulation claiming that imposition of the restrictions by the civic body. While clarifying the civic body also warned of strict action for spreading rumour at such a time of crisis. “We have not issued any such orders and people should avoid misleading messages,” said an official of NMMC.

Meanwhile, keeping the rising number of positive cases of Coronavirus in the city, the civic chief A B Misal visited CIDCO exhibition in Vashi on Tuesday and decided to set up COVID Care Centre with 1200 beds there. There are also two rooms at the exhibition centre which will be used for swab sample test and quarantine facility for people who came close with the contact of COVID-19 positive patients.

On Tuesday, 47 new cases of coronavirus positive reported under the NMMC area. The total positive cases reached 395. Most of the cases are due to close contact of people from the APMC and people who travelled to Mumbai. Some of them are infected after they came close with the dead body, mostly ambulance drivers and ward boys.

In addition, a 100-bed Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH) will be set up at Terna Hospital in Nerul in the first phase. Similarly, 60 beds of the total 120 beds of Medical and Occupational Health Center at the Reliance Corporate IT at Ghansoli has been reserved for COVID Care Centre.

Meanwhile, five fresh positive cases of coronavirus have been reported under the Panvel Municipal Corporation on May 5. The total number of positive cases has reached 107 and 39 of them have already been discharged after they cured. Nidhi Chaudhary, the collector of Raigad district has decided to put Panvel under the red zone after the rising number of positive cases.