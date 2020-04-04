Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 'Stern warning to those creating rift in society', says Uddhav claims 100% Tablighis have been identified and isolated

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray through Facebook Live on Saturday claimed 100 per cent of the Tablighi Jamaat members from the state have been identified and isolated. Thackeray also gave a stern warning to those trying to create a rift in the society by spreading fake videos.

The Chief Minister also said that till further orders from the government, no political, religious or sports events will be conducted in the state. He added that the religious leaders have responded to his call to not hold any religious functions amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking cognisance of people gathering in the markets at some places in the state, Uddhav said, "Markerts are open for the next 24 hours, why are you gathering in large numbers? Please avoid creating crowds. He added that people should wear masks while going outside to buy essential commodities to avoid spread of the virus.

Speaking on the lockdown, Uddhav clearly stated that the decision of lifting the lockdown after April 14 depends on how people follow lockdown norms.

The Chief Minister also said that 5 lakh migrants from Maharashtra and other states are being provided two time meals and medical facilities.

Uddhav also said, "If you have cough, cold or fever please go to hospitals treating coronavirus patients and not to regular doctors." He also said that seperate COVID-19 hospitals are going to be created.

Meanwhile, 47 fresh coronovirus positive cases have been reported in Maharashtra on Saturday of which 28 are in Mumbai, 15 in Thane district, 1 in Amravati, 2 in Pune and 1 in Pimpri Chinchwad. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 537, said the Maharashtra Health Department.