Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State reports 4,787 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two months

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 4,787 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in nearly two months. Similarly, Mumbai also saw the highest surge in nearly a month with 721 infections being reported in the last 24 hours.

According to an update by the health department, 3,853 patients were discharged today, taking the total to 19,85,261. The recovery rate in the state now stands at 95.62%.

40 new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state today. Case fatality rate is the state is 2.49%, added the health department.

Now, there are a total of 38,013 active cases in the state, with the highest in Pune (7,509), Mumbai (4,530), Thane (4,681), and Nagpur (5,005).

According to an update by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 721 new COVID-19 patients and three fatalities were reported today.