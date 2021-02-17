Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State reports 4,787 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two months

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 4,787 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in nearly two months. Similarly, Mumbai also saw the highest surge in nearly a month with 721 infections being reported in the last 24 hours.
According to an update by the health department, 3,853 patients were discharged today, taking the total to 19,85,261. The recovery rate in the state now stands at 95.62%.
40 new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state today. Case fatality rate is the state is 2.49%, added the health department.
Now, there are a total of 38,013 active cases in the state, with the highest in Pune (7,509), Mumbai (4,530), Thane (4,681), and Nagpur (5,005).
According to an update by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 721 new COVID-19 patients and three fatalities were reported today.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Tuesday rapped the divisional commissioners and district collectors for lack of implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.
“If people do not wear masks or follow health rules, then the district and police administration have a responsibility to strictly enforce these rules. They must take strict, punitive and necessary action, without showing leniency,’’ the CM said.
Thackeray’s diktat was: “The district administration should take strict action and revoke licences of halls or meeting venues where weddings and other ceremonies take place without people wearing masks. Even though people are careless and non-compliant, the local administration and police should not show any laxity in performing their duties. Strict action should be taken immediately, if hotels and restaurants do not follow the rules.’’
The CM further said, municipalities should start regular disinfectant-spraying in public places. “Increase testing through mobile labs by going from village to village. Make sure that all the systems in the field hospital are functioning properly,’’ he exhorted.
Further, he asked divisional commissioners and district collectors to strictly implement Covid-19 protocol, SOPs, and impose penalties for non-compliance as measures to curb the rapidly rising cases in the state.