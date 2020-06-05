Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State health minister announces Rs 50 lakh cover for journalists

Mumbai: Now journalists and media personnel, if they become victims of the coronavirus pandemic, will be covered under the Maharashtra Government's Rs 50 lakh accident cover. This was announced by Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday. Already, police, doctors, nurses, home guards and Anganwadi workers are included in the insurance cover as reported by FPJ last week.

Tope hailed the work of print and media reporters, photographers, and videographers during the present coronavirus crisis. "They are doing a great job despite the major risk. The government will include them in the state government’s comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs 50 lakh which has been applied to all employees who are on active duty relating to survey, tracing, testing, prevention and treatment, and relief activities for COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

In addition to healthcare staff, Tope said that as per the government notification issued last week, the personnel from the district administration, police, home guards, Aanganwadi workers, finance and treasury, food and civil supply, water supply and sanitation and employees of various other departments deputed for house to house survey work will be the beneficiaries. The State Government’s Rs 50 lakh personal accident cover is on the lines of the Centre which on

March 28 had announced a medical insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for frontline warriors working in government hospitals, laboratories.

Till the time such package is worked out and the insurance scheme comes into force, as an interim measure, all cases of deaths of the employees on duties (survey, tracing, tracking, prevention, testing, treatment, relief activities), on account of COVID, will be covered through ex-gratia assistance of Rs 50 lakhs.